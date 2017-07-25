What Would You Choose To Be?

I always wanted to be a cat. Warm naps in the window, someone always around to scratch your back.... however I have changed my mind. I'd like to be a tree. Not any tree and not anywhere, but this specific tree in this specific place.

I must have walked by these trees at least a hundred times in the past 8 visits to Hanalei. Not really noticing it until now.... they are extremely tall, maybe 80-100 feet. They are so green and pretty. Hubby and I decided that if we have to do this reincarnation thing, we'd like to be two trees together in the town of Hanalei overlooking the bay. I have no idea what kind of trees they are, and I have no idea how old they are, but they are simply stunning.