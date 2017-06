Oh.... I have no idea what's about to happen.

I definitely had the most slime in my bucket.

I couldn't see....

I need a shower!

Every year my school has a fundraiser, and this year the top 5 winners who raised the most money got to slime their teacher. Lucky me, my sweet student was third overall. She's a wonderful girl, and I made sure she didn't feel bad about sliming me. Her mom got some great photos too....

:)

Enjoy!