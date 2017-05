Everyone knows I teach first grade. On Friday, we were studying timelines. We were looking at various timelines, this one was about the White House, and how technology has changed it since it was built.

Since we were looking at the past, I asked 'What changes do you think will happen in the future to the White House?'

A student looked at me, and said 'Donald Trump will ruin it?'

I smiled, and said 'I hope not!'

Luckily, it was time for recess.....