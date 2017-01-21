Newsvine

ERich-356044

About Keep smiling! It makes people wonder what you've been up to! Articles: 82 Seeds: 34 Comments: 35086 Since: Jun 2008

Women's March Los Angeles

Current Status: Published (4)
By ERich-356044
Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:09 PM
Discuss:

There were so many people, it was hard to get the scope on camera. We were on the South side of Pershing Square, then we marched North on Olive, and then down to Temple to City Hall. The march started at 10:00 a.m., but there were so many people there that our section didn't start walking until about 30 minutes later.

People were wonderful, thanking the police officers for being there, and posing for pictures with them too! The posters were clever and fun. I ended up wearing a pink pussy hat that my mom knitted for me.... she came out of knitting retirement, as it had been over 60 years since she did any knitting! :) Thanks mom!

Article Photo

My daughter, my college roomie and me.... (I'm the one in the pink hat!)

Source
Article Photo

Loved these ladies! They graciously allowed for a lot of pictures!

Article Photo

It's hard to get the scope of people that were there.....

Article Photo

This poster just about summed it up!

Article Photo

The march!

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor