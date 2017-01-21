Women's March Los Angeles

There were so many people, it was hard to get the scope on camera. We were on the South side of Pershing Square, then we marched North on Olive, and then down to Temple to City Hall. The march started at 10:00 a.m., but there were so many people there that our section didn't start walking until about 30 minutes later.

People were wonderful, thanking the police officers for being there, and posing for pictures with them too! The posters were clever and fun. I ended up wearing a pink pussy hat that my mom knitted for me.... she came out of knitting retirement, as it had been over 60 years since she did any knitting! :) Thanks mom!