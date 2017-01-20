Newsvine

A Sobering Thought......

Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:32 AM
    This sobering thought just entered my mind yesterday afternoon. I'm going to have to put his picture up in my classroom! From now on, in the History books, I'm going to have to look at this man! His face will be on the updated US President's poster! His face will go next to President Obama. He will be on the same poster as President George Washington, President Abraham Lincoln and President Roosevelt.

    It is one thing to be able to turn off the TV, but I can't take down that picture. I can't escape him. Twenty years from now, he will still be on that timeline of Presidents.

