Dog Poop...... a Friday Funny

Yesterday, I spent thirty minutes of my morning in class cleaning dog poop off the carpet. It started as soon as the students came in and sat down to begin our day.

"Teacher! My desk smells!" One student called me over and we started looking for the source of the smell. Honestly it smelled like sour milk or spoiled food inside his desk. I asked her to clean out her desk, nothing was found. Oh well, we needed to begin our day. I called all the students to the carpet for our reading time. The phone rang, I answered it, and by the time I got to the carpet, there was a huge clearing of students in the middle and they were all pointing (and cries of YUCK!) to a few lumps of dog poop on the carpet. Yep, it was poop.

I calmly told everyone to check their shoes. The poor girl who actually had the poop on her shoes was shocked, horrified and embarrassed. She started scooting on her behind away from the shoe crying 'Ew! Ew! Ew!' This was ineffective, as the shoe was still attached to her, and I calmly said 'Sweetie, stop! Stop!!' I had to say this several times, and she stopped and looked up at me. I smiled and said to take her shoes off, and put them outside. She did.

Big problem. She didn't step in a chihuahua sized poop. She stepped in a Newfoundland or St. Bernard sized poop! It had oozed all over her shoe and if it were my kid, I'd have hosed that shoe off in a heartbeat. I quickly called her mom, to bring a new pair of shoes. Meanwhile, my other students are all still plugging their noses and freaking out over the poop. I told them to take a book out and read at their desks.

My poor student couldn't go to her desk, as underneath it, there was smeared poop. Apparently there was a whole poop trail from where my student was walking around. It even was on the leg of the chair and the desk.

So, 30 minutes later, a whole packet of Clorox wipes, a roll of paper towels and half a bottle of multi-purpose cleaner, the poop smell was finally gone. My students couldn't read, they were too busy watching their teacher clean up dog poop. Occasionally I would look up and say to them 'I bet you never ever thought you'd be watching your teacher clean up dog poop today!' LOL- we all had a good laugh over it.

My final words to them were to make sure that they were nice to our student, because we've all stepped in poop before. By recess time it was forgotten. Good.