Okay, for Vlad's Dog and a few others wanting to see my take on a Halloween Costume. :) I didn't get too many pictures of me at school, however there was a costume chili cook off party that I was able to get a few pictures of. Oh yeah... my chili won!

I attached a few stuffed pugs to my robe, added some sunglasses and wore a t-shirt with a pug on it. I also had some cute pug socks on but the pictures didn't get that.