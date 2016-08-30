Newsvine

A Dog's Purpose

By ERich-356044
Tue Aug 30, 2016 5:15 AM
Tears.

I've watched this trailer three times already, and each time gets me.

A Dog's Purpose - Official Trailer
In Theaters January 27, 2017
Based on the beloved bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, A Dog&rsquo;s Purpose, from director Lasse Hallstr&ouml;m (The Cider House Rules, Dear John, The 100-Foot Journey), shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh Gad) who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. The family film told from the dog&rsquo;s perspective also stars Dennis Quaid, Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, John Ortiz, Juilet Rylance, Luke Kirby, Peggy Lipton and Pooch Hall.

A Dog&rsquo;s Purpose is produced by Gavin Polone (Zombieland, TV&rsquo;s Gilmore Girls). The film from Amblin Entertainment and Walden Media is executive produced by Alan Blomquist and Mark Sourian, and it will be distributed by Universal Pictures.
http://www.adogspurposemovie.com

