Newsvine

ERich-356044

About Keep smiling! It makes people wonder what you've been up to! Articles: 81 Seeds: 34 Comments: 35032 Since: Jun 2008

This Man Is Risking His Own Life To Save Dogs From The Meat Industry - BuzzFeed News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by ERich-356044 View Original Article: BuzzFeed
Seeded on Tue Aug 2, 2016 8:27 AM
Discuss:

This man is my true hero. He's one of the good guys out there, and I follow him on Facebook and Instagram. 

He believes in second chances. Not only does he help shut down slaughterhouses, he helps the owners start a new business. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor