This Man Is Risking His Own Life To Save Dogs From The Meat Industry - BuzzFeed News

This man is my true hero. He's one of the good guys out there, and I follow him on Facebook and Instagram.
He believes in second chances. Not only does he help shut down slaughterhouses, he helps the owners start a new business.
This man is my true hero. He's one of the good guys out there, and I follow him on Facebook and Instagram.
He believes in second chances. Not only does he help shut down slaughterhouses, he helps the owners start a new business.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment