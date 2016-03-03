Newsvine

Look what I found in a box by my school.....

By ERich-356044
Thu Mar 3, 2016 7:04 PM
Yesterday I found this little guy in a box by my school. He's barely a pound, but given a good bill of health from my Vet. My guess is that someone was hoping a child would see it and beg to take him home. Well, this teacher took him. I must have sucker written all over my face. The positive side is that my son is really taking to him, and is feeding him and cleaning up after him. The downside is that I have three dogs again. The Vet thinks he's got a bit of Corgi, and Shepard type, and knowing my school's neighborhood, Chihuahua as well.

He is so completely adorable!

Otis isn't so sure about this little guy....

Sleepy with that big full puppy belly.

