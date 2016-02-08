Today was an adventure..... scary as hell and I'm glad it is over.

This is the pic I posted on Facebook. It went viral. Friends in neighboring towns even posted, and it was wonderful. The positive side of social media!

So as the title goes, today was by far a day that I am glad to put behind me. As some of you know, I lost two of my four dogs due to old age over the past year. The two that remain are my two pugs, Otis and Charlie. They got me through some very tough times with their crazy little wiggle butts and snorts. This morning, hubby accidentally left the back gate open and we went to do some errands etc.

When we got back, the house was empty. No wiggle butts at the door to greet us, no barks..... just silence. Hubby started running around the house and then it hit us, we saw the open gate. I've never been so scared. I started sobbing, like true ugly crying sobbing. Not my pugs! Charlie is kinda stupid, and that sinking feeling of not ever seeing them again just was too much. Hubby jumped in his car and started driving up and down all the streets in our neighborhood.

I grabbed my phone, posted a pic of them on Facebook and asked for it to go viral. I started walking down my street with tears in my eyes, trying to figure out where they could have gone. I saw a sweet old lady about four houses down, passed her on the opposite side of the street then doubled back. "Excuse me?" I called to her. I asked if she saw two pugs earlier. She said she had them! "What? You have them?" Euphoria! She said she saw them walking together down the street and she had them in the backyard. I pulled out pictures and showed her and she brought me to my little puppies. Oh thank goodness they were together!!!

They are resting now .... I got them home and they have been sleeping ever since. I wish they could talk, because they are hideously dirty and I wonder where their adventure took them. With the drought the coyotes have been out in broad daylight and bold, so there could have been a million things (all bad) that could have happened. After I end this, I'm going to the store and buying this lady a beautiful bouquet of flowers.