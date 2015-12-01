Oh My God! I'm on Newsvine just minding my own business....

So just now, I'm sitting on the sofa, my pugs are playing and wrestling next to me. I borrowed my hubby's fuzzy sweatshirt and was just scrolling through my tracker, and wow.... SPIDER just crawls down my arm and onto my hand, and I just freaked out!!!!

Screaming bloody murder, I threw my laptop on the coffee table and scared the crap out of my pugs. They darted off the sofa and started barking at the lap top.... they aren't too bright!! My son comes running downstairs shouting 'What's wrong? What's wrong?'

I screamed SPIDER!!!!!

I saw the spider on my jeans and slapped my self three or four times hard to kill it. I might have bruised my leg, and still missed that damn spider. Somehow it got off my leg and probably ran under the sofa.

*sigh*

Never a dull moment with me. I am now going to go upstairs, change and then burn my jeans in the fireplace. (not really but I'm tempted!) I have the eeebie jeebies....

Today I will tell you the spider was black and about the size of a dime. Tomorrow, I might say it was about the size of a nickel, and next week? Who knows?