Fencing Lessons

By ERich-356044
Tue Nov 3, 2015 5:08 AM
    Basic beginner's information. The instructor was showing him how to stand and how to hold the saber.

    Now the fun begins!

    My son isn't a big 'sports kid'. He isn't very tall yet, in fact, he's the smallest boy in his class. His dad and I had our growth spurts in Junior High and High School. Yesterday he had his first Fencing lesson, and he loved it. I can see how this sport will give him confidence. I can see how fencing can help develop excellent coordination and athleticism. I'm also overjoyed that he found an interest that doesn't have any association with video games, iPad's or electronics! :) Well, there is the electronic machine that records hits/points but it isn't XBox or Nintendo! 

     

