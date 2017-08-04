Newsvine

Adding to my Grumble.... With pictures!

By ERich-356044
Fri Aug 4, 2017 6:12 AM
Did you know a group of pugs is called a 'grumble?' I'm known in real life as a crazy pug lady, and when a dear coworker of mine let me know that her female pug was pregnant, it seriously made my life a little less dark. With all the crazy stuff happening in the USA, puppy therapy is the best.

We will be bringing home Gus today. He was the runt of the litter. My two pugs Otis and Charlie already have a good pack mentality going on, with Otis being the Alpha, so introducing a pup that can hold his own but isn't aggressive won't be so much of a challenge. (hopefully)

Now I have three dogs. Yes.... I am officially crazy!

Article Photo

Introducing Gus the Pug.

Article Photo

He's thinking of all the fun and havoc he's going to have with his two older brothers at home.

Article Photo

Gus is in the middle. He was born in a litter of 5, with 4 males and 1 female. The female in the litter was the alpha.... she was adorable, but feisty! She would back up, wiggle her butt like a cat and charge after her brothers. Cute!

